KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Deputy Ukraine Central Bank Governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday that further interest rate cuts were possible if the situation in the country remained stable and inflation was around the target level of 5%.

He also said interest rates were unlikely to rise in the coming months and that there were no fundamental reasons for the hryvnia currency to weaken. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle)