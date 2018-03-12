Another Ukraine rate hike hinges on inflation, IMF deal: MPC notes

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Any decision for the Ukrainian central bank to raise rates in April depends on inflation and Kiev’s continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, according to notes from the bank’s monetary policy committee published on Monday.

The central bank raised its main interest rate to 17 percent from 16 percent in March to help dampen stubbornly high inflation, the fourth consecutive rise.

“The next decision on monetary policy ... will depend on the further development of the situation, in particular the dynamics of inflation and the obtaining of clear signals about the continuation of cooperation with the IMF,” the notes said.