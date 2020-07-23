Ukraine central bank keeps main interest rate at 6%: statement

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 6% on Thursday at the first monetary policy meeting under new Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, who took charge last week promising to help revive an economy pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, against most analyst expectations of a cut, keeps the interest rate at the historic low of 6% set under his predecessor Yakiv Smoliy, whose shock exit in early July rattled investors. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle)