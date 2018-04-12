FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 11:35 AM / in 33 minutes

UPDATE 1-Ukraine central bank holds interest rate at 17 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, forecasts, background)

By Natalia Zinets

KIEV, April 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank kept its main interest rate on hold at 17 percent, as expected, on Thursday, taking a pause after a series of rate increases helped slow stubbornly high inflation.

The decision was in line with the consensus of a Reuters poll of analysts and follows a fall in the rate of consumer price increases to 13.2 percent year-on-year in March from 14 percent in February.

“After four hikes of the key policy rate, the current monetary conditions are sufficiently tight to bring inflation back to its mid-term target,” the central bank (NBU) said in a statement.

The bank kept its inflation forecast for 2018 unchanged at 8.9 percent and raised its reserves forecast to $21.6 billion from $20.5 billion.

But it warned that all its expectations hinged on Ukraine implementing reforms as promised under its $17.5 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund.

“The main risk to the said macroeconomic forecast is that there may be no progress in implementing structural reforms, which is required for maintaining macroeconomic stability and receiving loans from the IMF,” it said.

