Ukrainian central bank's reserves at $25 bln, enough to continue market interventions

KIEV, April 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank’s reserves of around $25 billion are sufficient to continue interventions on the market to smooth out the excessive volatility of the hryvnia currency, a deputy central bank governor said on Friday.

The hryvnia lost 12% of its value, weakening to below 28 to the dollar, in March but rebounded to around 27.4-27.5 in early April.

Central bank interventions and expectations that the International Monetary Fund may approve a new loan helped to improve market sentiment, Oleh Churiy said at a televised briefing.

He also said that the central bank did not plan to buy government bonds and had not revised its key interest rate forecast so far. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams)