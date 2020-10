KYIV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Monday he had opposed a recent reshuffle of responsibilities among senior officials at the central bank, warning it could hamper cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

“It was done in a murky and non-transparent way,” he wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)