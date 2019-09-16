Near consensus on 50-bp Ukraine interest rate cut at last meeting: MPC notes

KIEV, Sept 16 (Reuters) - All members of the Ukrainian central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) favoured an interest rate cut at the last meeting in September, a statement on the central bank’s website said on Monday.

At the last meeting, the central bank cut its key interest rate for the third time this year amid slowing inflation, to 16.5% from 17%.

Seven MPC members had favoured a cut to 16.5%, while one member suggested a steeper cut to 16.0%, Monday’s statement said. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)