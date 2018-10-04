FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 4, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine cenbank says up to 13 banks need to be recapitalised

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Stress tests have shown that at least eight Ukrainian banks need to be recapitalised at a cost of 6.1 billion hryvnia ($217 million), Ukraine’s deputy central bank governor said on Thursday.

In the worst case scenario, another five banks might also need more capital, Kateryna Rozhkova said at a briefing.

All 13 banks need to carry out a restructuring plan by the end of next year, she said, adding that the biggest risk to financial stability was the high percentage of loans in foreign currency in banks’ portfolios. ($1 = 28.1600 hryvnias) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.