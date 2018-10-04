Ukraine cenbank says up to 13 banks need to be recapitalised

KIEV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Stress tests have shown that at least eight Ukrainian banks need to be recapitalised at a cost of 6.1 billion hryvnia ($217 million), Ukraine’s deputy central bank governor said on Thursday.

In the worst case scenario, another five banks might also need more capital, Kateryna Rozhkova said at a briefing.

All 13 banks need to carry out a restructuring plan by the end of next year, she said, adding that the biggest risk to financial stability was the high percentage of loans in foreign currency in banks’ portfolios. ($1 = 28.1600 hryvnias) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams)