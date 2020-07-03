Ukraine central bank chief says resignation a 'protest' against pressure

KYIV, July 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy said on Friday he had resigned as a protest against the “systematic political pressure” being exerted on the bank to take decisions that were economically unsound.

He accused politicians of trying to strong-arm him into cutting interest rates, letting the currency devalue and letting inflation rise, while smearing the bank with “information attacks”.

Smoliy resigned on Wednesday evening, rattling the market and raising questions about Ukraine’s commitment to reforms. Parliament is due to vote on his resignation later on Friday.