Bonds News
July 1, 2020 / 6:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine central bank governor submits resignation, citing political pressure

1 Min Read

KYIV, July 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly submitted his resignation on Wednesday, citing “systematic political pressure” on the bank’s activities and attempts to curb its independence.

“For a long time, the National Bank of Ukraine has been under systematic political pressure. This makes it impossible for me, as the Chairman, to effectively manage the National Bank and interact with other government agencies,” he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below