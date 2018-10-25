FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 18 pct

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 18 percent on Thursday and said it might have to raise rates if rising inflation pressures do not ease.

It raised its 2018 inflation forecast to 10.1 percent from 8.9 percent and its 2019 inflation forecast to 6.3 pct from 5.8 percent. In a statement, it said inflation expectations have worsened and getting down to target level would take more time. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

