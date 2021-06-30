Ukraine central bank officials quit, fearing rollback of reforms

KYIV, June 30 (Reuters) - The head of the licensing department of Ukraine’s central bank resigned on Wednesday along with his deputies, protesting that decision-making there had become centralised, potentially threatening reforms in the banking sector.

Ukraine’s international lenders, including the International Monetary Fund, have expressed concerns over the central bank’s independence and compliance with principles of collegial governance since its governor resigned last July, complaining of political pressure.

Yakiv Smoliy’s resignation became a factor in delaying loans under a $5 billion programme that the IMF approved last year.

Licensing department head Oleksandr Bevz said the central bank had fallen short of standards in terms of the transparency of its decision-making, non-interference in supervisory processes and departmental autonomy.

“The centralisation of decision-making in one pair of hands... is unacceptable,” Bevz - whose department is responsible authorising commercial banking activities - wrote on Facebook.

“This threatens a rollback of reforms in the banking sector and regulation of the non-banking sector,” added Bevz, without identifying the target of his criticism.

The central bank and the IMF office in Ukraine did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.

Separately, lawmakers on Wednesday approved amendments to legislation strengthening the central bank’s independence and regulatory powers. The bill is a prerequisite for the IMF loans to resume.

Last October the IMF urged Smoliy’s successor as governor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, to adhere to governance criteria developed in consultation with fund staff.

The IMF’s action followed a decision by the central bank’s supervisory board to declare no confidence in two deputy governors who had made comments to media without coordinating with the bank’s head. Shevchenko called it a violation of the bank’s single voice policy. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by John Stonestreet)