KIEV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank raised its main interest rate to 18 percent from 17.5 percent on Thursday and said it might raise the rate again if further inflationary risks materialise.

In a statement, the central bank also said that Ukraine’s continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund was the major precondition to bringing inflation down. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams and Peter Graff)