Ukraine central bank ready to postpone stress tests amid coronavirus fallout

KIEV, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank is ready to postpone holding stress tests for banks and delay the implementation of buffer capital requirements, it said on Tuesday, readying measures to contain the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement, the central bank also said it was ready to continue market interventions to support the hryvnia, adding that the banking system was strong and had high liquidity. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens)