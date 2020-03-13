Ukraine central bank ready to sell up to $200 mln on Friday

KIEV, March 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank is ready to sell up to $200 million on Friday to support the hryvnia currency, it said in a statement.

The central bank had indicated on Thursday it was ready to continue market interventions as the hryvnia slipped to 26 to the dollar for the first time since July 2019, with markets hit by the coronavirus outbreak. There has also been an outflow of non-resident capital from domestic bonds.