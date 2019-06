KIEV, June 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine central bank said on Tuesday it would scrap from June 20 a rule that requires businesses to sell 30 percent of their foreign currency earnings on the interbank foreign exchange market.

“The abolition of the compulsory sale of foreign exchange earnings is another step towards free movement of capital, defined as one of the strategic objectives,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Gareth Jones)