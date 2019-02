KIEV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank will cut the amount of foreign currency that businesses must sell to 30 percent from 50 percent of their earnings from the start of March, Deputy Central Bank Governor Oleh Churiy said on Wednesday.

“The ultimate goal of the national bank is the removal of all currency restrictions,” he said during a briefing. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams and Andrew Heavens)