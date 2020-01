KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Deputy Ukraine Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday she did not expect a critical delay in the disbursement of loans from the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking at the same briefing in Kiev, Deputy Central Bank Chief Dmitry Sologub said economic conditions were contributing to a more rapid easing of monetary policy. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)