Ukraine lifts limit on foreign investors moving money abroad after selling securities

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank has scrapped the limit on how much money foreign investors can take out of the country as proceeds from selling securities and equity rights, the bank said on Monday.

The amount had been limited to 5 million euros ($5.5 million) a month.

In July, Ukraine also scrapped limits for transferring dividends abroad.

“Simplification of the procedure of return of foreign investments will also facilitate their further inflow into Ukraine,” the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank gradually lifted restrictions it imposed in 2014-2015 when the Ukrainian economy shrank about 16% and the national currency lost more than 65% of its value against the dollar. ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)