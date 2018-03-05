FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 5, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ukraine to keep forex sales requirements at 50 pct for now: central bank deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine will maintain for now a requirement for firms to sell 50 percent of their foreign currency income due to delays in loans expected from the International Monetary Fund and lower than forecast forex reserves, the central bank deputy head said.

“The liberalisation plan is tied to certain macroeconomic conditions,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Oleh Churiy told a briefing on Monday. “We have a certain delay in cooperation with the IMF,” he added. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.