June 4, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine unlikely to cut interest rate this year - central bank minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 4 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank is unlikely to cut its key interest rate this year, minutes from its monetary policy committee meeting showed on Monday.

The bank may tighten monetary and currency policy if Ukraine does not get more aid from the International Monetary Fund, they said.

If Ukraine does get more IMF money, the committee might raise its economic growth forecast and press on with currency liberalisation, said the minutes, published on the central bank’s website.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet

