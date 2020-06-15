Ukraine Supreme Court rules in favour of government in PrivatBank bail-in case

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Supreme Court ruled on Monday that PrivatBank did not have to pay back more than 1 billion hryvnias ($37 million) to two businessmen who lost money due to the nationalisation of the country’s biggest lender in 2016, a bank spokesman said.

The central bank had recognised brothers Hryhoriy and Ihor Surkis as related parties and included money from their deposits in PrivatBank in a bail-in. The Surkis brothers challenged that decision in a legal battle that ended up in the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Matthias Williams)