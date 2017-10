Moscow dismisses U.N. allegations of human rights violations in Crimea -Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moscow considers United Nations allegations of human rights violations committed by Russia in Crimea to be “groundless”, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is committing “grave” human rights violations in Crimea, including its imposition of citizenship and by deporting prisoners, a U.N. human rights report said on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Catherine Evans)