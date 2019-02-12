Ukraine to issue debt under World Bank guarantee by end-February

KIEV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to issue sovereign debt with World Bank guarantees by the end of February, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova told reporters after a conference on Tuesday.

Ukraine expects a 500 million euro loan tranche from the European Union by the end of March, she said, adding that the government is also in talks about bilateral loans with various countries. She declined to name them but they include nations from the Group of Seven (G7). (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)