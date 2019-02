KIEV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - There is scope for Ukraine’s central bank to ease monetary policy if inflation falls into its target range, Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy said at a conference on Tuesday.

Smoliy expects inflation to ease to 6.3 percent in 2019. Inflation was 9.2 percent year-on-year in January, lower from 9.8 percent in December. The central bank kept its key rate unchanged in January to help bring inflation down.