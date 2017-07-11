FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Siemens files lawsuits against its own Russian jv and Russian state firm
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 12:52 PM / a month ago

Siemens files lawsuits against its own Russian jv and Russian state firm

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - German engineering firm Siemens has filed lawsuits against its own Russian joint venture that produces turbines, and against a Russian state firm to which the venture sold turbines, according to court documents.

The lawsuits were filed on Tuesday in the Moscow city arbitration court, according to the documents seen by Reuters. The documents did not include any details on the reason for the lawsuits.

The defendants in the suit were identified in the documents as Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC, a St Petersburg-based joint venture in which Siemens has a majority stake, and Russian state firm Technopromexport. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.