Ukraine extends import duties for Russian fuel

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine extended special import duties for several types of Russian fuel, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

Adopted in 2019 in response to Russian economic sanctions against Kyiv, the duties will be remain in force until the end of 2021. They apply to gasoil, liquefied gas and most types of coal from Russia, government documents show.

The duties range from 3% for LPG and 4% for gasoil to 65% for coal.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and Moscow backed fighters in the Donbass region in a war that has killed thousands and brought Western sanctions against Russia.