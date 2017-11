BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union and six former Soviet republics, including Ukraine, agreed a joint summit declaration on Friday that aims to help bring the countries closer to the West, overcoming Kiev’s objections, two EU officials said.

“It’s been agreed,” one official said as leaders from EU member states and from Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan met for talks in Brussels. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)