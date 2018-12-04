Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 4, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine resumes grain shipments from the Azov Sea - ministry

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine has resumed grain shipments from the Azov Sea, blocked for around 10 days after a military standoff between Ukraine and Russia in the Kerch Strait, Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

“Passage of vessels with agricultural products through ports in the Azov Sea has been unlocked. The loading of grain to vessels through the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk is restored and carried out in regular mode,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.