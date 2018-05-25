FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 8:37 AM

RPT-Netherlands, Australia hold Russia responsible for downing MH17 - Dutch cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read



LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The Dutch cabinet on Friday said it would hold the Russian state responsible for “its role” in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 in July 2014.

“Holding a country responsible is a complex legal process,” the cabinet said.

“The Netherlands and Australia have asked Russia today to enter a dialogue in order to come to a solution that does justice to the enormous suffering and damage caused by the downing of flight MH17.” (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Hugh Lawson)

