UPDATE 1-Netherlands, Australia hold Russia responsible for downing MH17 - Dutch cabinet

(Adds background, PIX to story slug)

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The Dutch cabinet on Friday said it would hold the Russian state responsible for “its role” in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 in July 2014.

“Holding a country responsible is a complex legal process,” the cabinet said.

“The Netherlands and Australia have asked Russia today to enter a dialogue in order to come to a solution that does justice to the enormous suffering and damage caused by the downing of flight MH17.”

MH17 was shot down over rebel-held territory in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 aboard. Russia has denied any involvement.

Investigators on Thursday said the missile that shot down the plane was fired from a missile launcher in Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade, but stopped short of saying who actually fired the fatal shot. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Hugh Lawson, William Maclean)