FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 26, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eastern Ukraine referendum idea touched upon at Berlin meeting - Russian formin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Thursday that the question of holding a referendum in eastern Ukraine was touched upon at a meeting of representatives of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, RIA news agency reported.

But the grouping, which at its highest level involves the leaders of all four countries and is known as the “Normandy Format”, did not discuss the question of a possible referendum in great depth, RIA cited the Russian diplomat as saying. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.