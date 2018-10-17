FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin says police are trying to establish motive for Crimean college attack

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that investigators were trying to work out the motive for a fatal attack on a college in the Crimean city of Kerch.

Putin made the comments at a joint news conference in Moscow with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Eighteen people were killed and dozens injured at the college in Crimea on Wednesday when at least one attacker set off a bomb in the cafeteria and went through the building shooting at random, officials said. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Tom Balmforth)

