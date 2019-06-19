Industrials
June 19, 2019 / 11:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Int'l investigators: 4 suspected of murder in MH17 downing

AMSTERDAM, June 19 (Reuters) - Four suspects will be charged with murder for their role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in July 2014, in a trial set to start next March in the Netherlands, international investigators said on Wednesday.

Lead prosecutor Fred Westerbeke said international arrest warrants had been issued for four people - three Russians and one Ukrainian - who are suspected of transporting the missile system used to shoot down the plane. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

