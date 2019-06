KIEV, June 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine will try to arrest a Ukrainian suspect, Leonid Kharchenko, in relation to the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, Interfax Ukraine quoted General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko as saying on Wednesday.

Kharchenko and three Russians are facing murder charges in connection to the plane’s destruction in a trial due to start in the Netherlands in March. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets Editing by Andrew Heavens)