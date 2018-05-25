Putin says Russian missile did not bring down flight MH17

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 25 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that a Russian army missile did not bring down Malaysia Airlines Flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014, rebuffing Dutch investigators who concluded that a Russian missile system was used in the attack.

The Netherlands said on Friday that it held the Russian state responsible and a Dutch cabinet statement said a “possible” next step would be presenting the case to an international court, adding Australia shared its assessment of Russia’s role.

Putin, when asked at an economic forum in St Petersburg whether a Russian army missile was involved, said: “Of course not”.

Putin said that Moscow could not fully trust Dutch findings about the incident because Moscow had not been involved in the investigation. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Christian Lowe and Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)