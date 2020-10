FILE PHOTO: Chief of the directorate of media service and information of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov (R) and head of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry Lieutenant-General Nikolai Parshin attend a news conference, dedicated to the crash of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane operating flight MH17 downed in eastern Ukraine in 2014, in Moscow, Russia September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it was pointless to continue consultations with Australia and the Netherlands over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, accusing both countries of not seeking to establish what happened.

Russia said investigations conducted had been biased and politicised.