WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday joined calls for Russia to account for its role in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Flight MH-17 over eastern Ukraine.

“It is time for Russia to acknowledge its role in the shooting down of MH-17 and to cease its callous disinformation campaign,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that blamed Russian aggression in Ukraine for more than 10,300 deaths. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)