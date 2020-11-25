Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Airlines

MH17 judges reject request for investigation into alternative crash scenarios

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Judges hearing the case against four defendants in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Wednesday rejected a request by defence attorneys for more time to investigate alternative scenarios about what caused the crash.

An international investigation led by the Netherlands, from where roughly two-thirds of the 298 victims originated, concluded that the plane was shot down with a Russian missile.

The Dutch government holds Moscow responsible. Russia denies any responsibility for the disaster.

