France's Macron urges Russia to cooperate in MH17 probe

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 24 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pressed Russia to deal constructively with a Dutch investigation into the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine in 2014.

Dutch prosecutors have identified a Russian military unit as the source of the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

Russia repeated on Thursday that it had nothing to do with the incident. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by John Irish)