FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 24, 2018 / 7:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron urges Russia to cooperate in MH17 probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 24 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pressed Russia to deal constructively with a Dutch investigation into the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine in 2014.

Dutch prosecutors have identified a Russian military unit as the source of the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

Russia repeated on Thursday that it had nothing to do with the incident. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.