Russian, Austrian FMs discuss peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - RIA

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after meeting his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl that they had discussed the possibility of the deployment of a peacekeeping mission in east Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov was quoted as saying “we examined the role played by the OSCE in carrying out the Minsk accords, and the possibility of strengthening this role through the adoption of a United Nations Security Council resolution to guard the OSCE special monitoring mission.” (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Hugh Lawson)