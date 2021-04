FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with senior members of the government, via a video conference call at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of “dangerous provocative actions” in its eastern Donbass region in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The two leaders also discussed possible joint production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.