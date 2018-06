KIEV, June 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko spoke by phone on Saturday and discussed prisoners being held in each others’ countries, the Ukrainian president’s office said in a statement.

Poroshenko had placed particular emphasis on Ukrainian citizens being held in Russia who are on hunger strike, the statement said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)