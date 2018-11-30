Russia has no plans to ban entry to Ukrainian men - RIA cites lawmaker

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to ban Ukrainian men from entering the country in a tit-for-tat response to a broad entry ban imposed by Ukraine, RIA news agency cited Russian lawmaker Frants Klintsevich as saying on Friday.

Kiev said earlier on Friday that it had banned Russian adult men aged 16 to 60 from entering Ukraine, days after it imposed martial law, citing fears of a full-scale Russian invasion. (Reporting by Katya Golubukova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Robin Pomeroy)