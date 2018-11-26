Russia dollar bonds drop after standoff with Ukraine escalates

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia dollar-bonds fell across the curve on Monday after Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of annexed Crimea, a move that risks escalating a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

Russia’s 2043 issue fell 1.44 cents to 102.1 cents - its lowest since April 2016, according to Refinitv data. Ukraine’s dollar-denominated debt has also come under pressure.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would propose that parliament impose martial law, while the U.N. Security Council will meet on the latest developments at the request of Moscow and Kiev. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Jamie McGeever)