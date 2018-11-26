Ukraine president decrees martial law, pending parliamentary approval

Industrials
KIEV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on Monday to introduce martial law for 60 days, a statement on his website said, though it needs parliamentary approval to come into force.

The decision came a day after Russia fired at and captured three Ukrainian vessels, triggering a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Ukraine’s parliament is expected to debate the decree later on Monday.

