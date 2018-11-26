Ukraine dollar bonds fall as Russia tensions escalate

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Monday after Russia seized three of its naval ships on Sunday in a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

The bond maturing in 2027 sustained the largest falls, slipping 0.625 cents to its lowest level since March 2016, according to data from MarketAxess.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would propose that parliament impose martial law while the U.N. Security Council will meet on the latest developments at the request of Moscow and Kiev.