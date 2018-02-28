Ukraine's Naftogaz claims victory in Gazprom transit dispute

KIEV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday a Stockholm arbitration court had ruled in its favour in a legal dispute with Russia’s Gazprom over gas transit.

“Naftogaz was awarded damages of $4.63 billion for Gazprom’s failure to deliver the agreed transit gas volumes,” a spokeswoman for Naftogaz said in emailed comments. There was no immediate comment from Gazprom.

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce does not publish or comment on its rulings, leaving it up to parties involved to go public if they want to.