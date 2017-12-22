FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 11:29 AM / in 2 days

Ukraine's Naftogaz says wins favourable ruling in Gazprom dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Naftogaz on Friday said a Stockholm court had ruled in its favour on all points of a gas sale arbitration case against Russia’s Gazprom.

“(The) tribunal completely rejects Gazprom take-or-pay claims to Naftogaz amounting to $56 billion for 2012-2017,” Naftogaz said in an emailed statement.

It also said the price it owed for gas supplied by Gazprom in the second quarter of 2014 had been reduced to $352 per thousand cubic metres (tcm) from $485 tcm. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Jason Neely)

