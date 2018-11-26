Ukraine's Azov Sea ports operating normally despite tensions with Russia

KIEV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian commercial ports in Azov Sea are operating normally despite tensions between Ukraine and Russia, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships in Azov Sea off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday and Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko has asked parliament for approval to introduce martial law.

Ukraine operates two sea ports in Azov Sea which specialise in shipping grain and steel.